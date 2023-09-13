Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.10

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $21.45. Nayax shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 754 shares traded.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million and a PE ratio of -26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

