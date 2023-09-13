Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.04

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.04 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBLY

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$675.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

Insider Transactions at Neighbourly Pharmacy

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.