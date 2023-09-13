Nellore Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Datadog makes up approximately 0.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.77, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,093 shares of company stock valued at $98,014,996. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

