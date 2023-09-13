Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NBIX traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 240,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,925. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

