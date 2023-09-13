Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

NBIX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 99,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,986. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

