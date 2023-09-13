New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 164.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.3%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 133,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.