News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 982.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,868 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

