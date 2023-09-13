NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.60

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 114429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

