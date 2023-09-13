NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 1,786,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

