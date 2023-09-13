Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Financial Survey

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.56 $126.65 million $0.76 17.80 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nihon Kohden and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 8.39% 10.25% 7.89% INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

