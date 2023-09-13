NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 442.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,008. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

