NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.97

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 63585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 110.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,553,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in NNN REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

