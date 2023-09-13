Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 6.8 %

NTRS stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.