NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NOV opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 513,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

