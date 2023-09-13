Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NVS stock remained flat at $100.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 418,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

