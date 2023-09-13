Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,393 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.16. 236,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,723. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

