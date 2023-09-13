Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

