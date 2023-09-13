Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
