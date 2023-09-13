Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

