Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.87

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.87 and last traded at C$24.69, with a volume of 12890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

