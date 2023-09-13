NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.37 or 1.00072010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017454 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

