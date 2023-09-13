ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Up 40.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.07 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

