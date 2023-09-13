Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 112,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 678,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

