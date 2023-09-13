Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 112,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 678,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
ODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
