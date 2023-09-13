Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4,912.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.77. 129,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,584. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.66 and its 200-day moving average is $518.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

