Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $56.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,372,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

