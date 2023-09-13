Old North State Trust LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. 34,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,495. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

