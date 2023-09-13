Old North State Trust LLC Has $395,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 744.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 685,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.