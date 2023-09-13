Old North State Trust LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1,307.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.31. 292,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

