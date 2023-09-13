Old North State Trust LLC Has $589,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,837. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

