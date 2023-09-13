Old North State Trust LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,563.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.56. 520,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.34. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

