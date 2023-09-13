Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 57,856 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7,389.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.18. The company had a trading volume of 115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

