Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 740.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.97. 263,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,173. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

