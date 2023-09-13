Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 152.91%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

