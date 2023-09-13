Old North State Trust LLC Sells 8,682 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

ENB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 709,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.