Old North State Trust LLC Sells 8,978 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 463,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

