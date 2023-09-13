Old North State Trust LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

KHC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 1,148,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,671. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

