Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. 1,417,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,054. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

