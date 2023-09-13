Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. The stock had a trading volume of 237,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,415. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.