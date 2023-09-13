ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,083 shares of company stock worth $7,810,451. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

