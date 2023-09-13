Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

