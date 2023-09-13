Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

