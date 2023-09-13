PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 444,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,436. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

