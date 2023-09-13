Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

