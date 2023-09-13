Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51,610.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174,444 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,172,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,890,000 after purchasing an additional 323,546 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

