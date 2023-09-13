Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $245.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 195.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.