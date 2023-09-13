Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 14,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.19. 499,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,141. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.