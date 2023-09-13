Pan African Resources PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PAF traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 14 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,896,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.94. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £268.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.25, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

