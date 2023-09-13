Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.52

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.52 and last traded at C$21.45, with a volume of 25853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

