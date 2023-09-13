Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.52

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.52 and last traded at C$21.45, with a volume of 25853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS
Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.5 %
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.