Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.6 %

PARAA opened at 17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.48. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of 15.96 and a 12 month high of 29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

