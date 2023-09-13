Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARA opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
