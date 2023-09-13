Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Read Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.