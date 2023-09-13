Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 22,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.89. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

PRMRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

